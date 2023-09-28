Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) | Thousands throng Hazratbal for Shab

Srinagar: Thousands of people thronged the Hazratbal shrine on the outskirts of Srinagar to attend the nightlong prayers as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated across the country with religious fervour.

Muslims across the world use this day to rekindle their faith, seeking inspiration from the exemplary character, wisdom, and compassion of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

It is a time for increased devotion, unity, and spreading goodwill.

Additionally, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) reinforces the message of peace, love, and empathy, promoting harmony within the Muslim community and fostering a better understanding of Islam’s core values among people of different beliefs.

On this day, religious leaders hold congregations and deliver sermons on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The day is one of reflection, growing as people, following the Prophet Muhammad (SAW)’s example, forgiving those who have wronged us, and being kind to others.

Thousands of devotees attended nightlong prayers in all major shrines and Masjids of Kashmir.

The largest congregation was held at Hazratbal shrine, here on the banks of Dal Lake, which also houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).