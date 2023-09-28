Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) | Thousands throng Hazratbal for Shab

Srinagar: Thousands of people thronged the Hazratbal shrine on the outskirts of Srinagar to attend the nightlong prayers as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated across the country with religious fervour.
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), was celebrated with religious fervor across the country on Thursday, and in Kashmir, thousands of devotees converged to the Hazratbal shrine on the outskirts of Srinagar to perform Shab, the nightlong prayers.
Muslims across the world use this day to rekindle their faith, seeking inspiration from the exemplary character, wisdom, and compassion of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
It is a time for increased devotion, unity, and spreading goodwill.
Additionally, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) reinforces the message of peace, love, and empathy, promoting harmony within the Muslim community and fostering a better understanding of Islam’s core values among people of different beliefs.
On this day, religious leaders hold congregations and deliver sermons on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The day is one of reflection, growing as people, following the Prophet Muhammad (SAW)’s example, forgiving those who have wronged us, and being kind to others.
Thousands of devotees attended nightlong prayers in all major shrines and Masjids of Kashmir.
The largest congregation was held at Hazratbal shrine, here on the banks of Dal Lake, which also houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Thousands of men, women, and children devotees attended the nightlong prayers and sought peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah.
The head cleric of the Hazratbal shrine would display the holy relic to the devotees five times on Friday.
It is the time when emotional scenes are witnessed with devotees crying and seeking mercy from Allah and regretting their sins.
The government said all the arrangements were put in place for the convenience of the devotees at Hazratbal.
All the departments including the Public Health Engineering (PHE), Health Department, and Power Development Department (PDD) have been put in service for the devotees.
‘Hazratbal Special’ buses of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) would be plying from Lal Chowk to Hazratbal throughout the day.
Stringent security arrangements were put in place in and around the Hazratbal shrine.
Police were keeping a close eye on the traffic and parking management.
Large congregations on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would also be held at Asar-e-Sharief Shehri Kalashpora and Jinab Sahab Soura shrines in Srinagar.
Several Masjids in Srinagar had started reverberating with the praise of Allah and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) since Thursday evening.
In south Kashmir, thousands of devotees thronged the Khiram Hazratbal shrine at Anantnag, which also houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Several small and large rallies will be taken out in the Pulwama, Anantnag, and Shopian districts of south Kashmir on Friday.
Besides congregations and rallies, several conferences and seminars would be held at multiple places by different religious organisations and other groups in J&K.
Additional reporting by AUQIB SALAM
Imam Khateeb Dargah Hazratbal, Kamaal Farooqi told Greater Kashmir that night-long special prayers, Darood, and Naat Majlis, were organised on the occasion.
“This is an important event that marks the day of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)’s birth. The Thursday night was spent in special religious congregations. We started soon after the Magrib prayers, which were followed by Naat Khawani and sermons on the life of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Thousands of devotees from every corner of Kashmir reached Hazratbal to have a glimpse of the holy relic,” Farooqi said.
Officials said that the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board had finalised all arrangements at the Masjids and shrines, including Hazratbal for the devotees.
The authorities also issued a traffic advisory, asking people to follow the route plan to ensure the devotees do not face hardships.
The officials from SMC said that they carried special sanitation drives around the religious palaces across Srinagar, including Hazratbal.
“We had put men and machinery on the ground to carry out special cleanliness drives across religious places. We have ensured that the devotees won’t face any inconveniences,” an SMC official said.
Meanwhile, in south Kashmir, thousands of people offered prayers at Masjids and shrines, mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Kaba Marg, Dooru, and Seer Hamdan while similar prayers were also held at various Masjids and shrines across north Kashmir.
In Srinagar, the religious gatherings were also held at Jenab Sahab Soura, Asar-e-Sharif Shahri Kalashpora, Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Maula, Ziarat Hazrat Dastgeer Sahab (RA), Syed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Khawaja Naqshband Sahab (RA) and Ziarat Makhdoom Sahib (RA).
Jammu celebrates amid prayers, processions
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated with religious fervour amid prayers, sermons by Ulemas and processions all across the Jammu region on Thursday.
Masjids all across Jammu district, including Jammu city, resonated with prayers.
Old Jammu city and its outskirts also witnessed religious processions taken out by locals and various Masjid Committees.
In Jammu city, a big religious procession was taken out by locals in the Talli Morh area of Janipur, to mark the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Amid religious slogans, Muslim scholars greeted people, praised Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for his love and compassion for humanity and also threw light on the teachings of Islam.
On this occasion, the Makkah Masjid of Bhatindi witnessed a religious conclave in which a large gathering of devotees from different parts of Jammu city participated.
Islamic scholars and Ulemas emphasised the need to follow Islamic teachings as per the Quran and the Hadith.
Quoting instances from the life and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), they asked devotees to imbibe and spread those principles bordering peace, love and compassion for entire humanity.
A similar conclave will be organised at Jamia Masjid Talab Khatikan on Friday from 11 am to 2 pm to mark the auspicious occasion.
Reports of similar religious processions and conclaves organised by locals and Masjid committees poured in from Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Kishtwar and other districts of the Jammu region.
M M PARVAIZ reports from Ramban
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated across Ramban district on Thursday.
Various functions were organised and held in Masjids across the district.
A large number of people celebrated Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) at Jamia Masjid Gool, Sangaldan, Batote, Chanderkote, Maitra, and Seri, Ramban, in which the speakers and religious scholars greeted the people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
Religious processions were taken out in various towns of the district.
Huge processions were taken out in Banihal, Ramban, and Sangaldan.
In the day-long functions, the speakers threw light on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
They also emphasised the need to follow Islamic teaching as per the Quran and the Hadith.
The Ulemas and Imams of the Masjids across the district highlighted the importance of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
In the daylong function, speakers threw light on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Police and district administration had made elaborate security arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions.
Earlier District Magistrate Ramban, Mussarat Islam granted permission to take out the procession on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) at Ramban after the DM’s office received a communication vide No PA/07/NOC/2023/14160 dated September 25, 2023, from the Superintendent of Police, Ramban granting permission in favour of the District President of Thafuz Ay-Aaqaid Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat, Ramban, Farooq Ahmad Wani to take out the procession on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) from September 28, 2023, to September 29, 2023, from 11 am to 2 pm with some terms and conditions.
SUMIT BHARGAV reports from Pir Panjal
Several Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions were organised in the Pir Panjal region on Thursday.
These processions were organised in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch under the banner of religious organisations and people from different walks of life participated in them.
Religious scholars who were leading these processions in different areas also delivered sermons asking the participants to follow the path of humanity.
People were also appealed to take part in the main processions on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on Friday.