Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) today

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The day marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Religious processions and ‘Seerat’ conferences will be organized across J&K to celebrate the day. Besides, special congregations would be held at various shrines and Masjids, a Wakf Board official said.
He said the main congregation would be held at Dargah Hazratbal where thousands of devotees are expected to assemble for having a glimpse of the holy relic.
The Wakf Board has urged the devotees to follow COVID19 safety guidelines strictly and spend less time at shrines and Masjids to avoid violation of coronavirus guidelines.
An official said that the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board has finalized all arrangements at the mosques and shrines including at Hazratbal shrine for the devotees.
“The holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will be displayed to devotees on 19 October and 20 October 2021 after each prayer at Hazratbal shrine,” Peer Masood, administrator of the Hazratbal shrine said.
He informed that the holy relic will be then again displayed on 22 October, the Friday following of the Eid-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW).
Masood said that the Wakf Board has chalked out a strategy to ensure that every devotee follows COVID19 safety guidelines.
He said that nightlong prayers were held at Hazratbal shrine last night wherein only local devotees were allowed in view of pandemic.
In South Kashmir, thousands of people will offer prayers at Masjids and Shrines mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru and Seer Hamdan while in north Kashmir Milad procession are expected to be taken out at various places.
Meanwhile, the divisional administration Kashmir has also made elaborate arrangements at Hazratbal and other shrines across Kashmir for the convenience of devotees.
"All departments including PDD and Health have made requisite arrangements and SRTC buses have been kept available for devotees," an official said.