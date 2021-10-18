Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) today

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The day marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Religious processions and ‘Seerat’ conferences will be organized across J&K to celebrate the day. Besides, special congregations would be held at various shrines and Masjids, a Wakf Board official said.

He said the main congregation would be held at Dargah Hazratbal where thousands of devotees are expected to assemble for having a glimpse of the holy relic.

The Wakf Board has urged the devotees to follow COVID19 safety guidelines strictly and spend less time at shrines and Masjids to avoid violation of coronavirus guidelines.

An official said that the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board has finalized all arrangements at the mosques and shrines including at Hazratbal shrine for the devotees.