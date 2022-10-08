Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) today

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is being celebrated on Sunday with gaiety and enthusiasm across Kashmir during which thousands of devotees would attend night-long prayers in major shrines of J&K.
The largest congregation is expected at Hazratbal shrine, which also houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), here on the banks of Dal Lake.
Thousands of men, women, and children devotees are expected to attend night-long prayers and seek peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah.
The devotees would be shown the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The holy relic would be displayed to devotees five times on Sunday by the head cleric of the Hazratbal shrine.
It is the time when emotional scenes are witnessed with devotees crying and seeking mercy from the Almighty and regretting their sins.
The government said all the arrangements were put in place for the convenience of the devotees at Hazratbal.
All the departments including the Public Health Engineering (PHE), Health Department, and Power Development Department (PDD) have been put in service for the devotees.
‘Hazratbal Special’ buses of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) would be plying from Lal Chowk to Hazratbal throughout the day.
Stringent security arrangements were in place in and around the Hazratbal shrine.
Scores of J&K Police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident while senior officers were keeping a vigil on the entire Hazratbal area.
Police were keeping a close eye on the traffic and parking management.
Large congregations on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would also be held at Asar-e-Sharief Shehri Kalashpora and Jinab Sahab Soura shrines in Srinagar. Several Masjids in Srinagar had started reverberating with praises of Allah and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) since Saturday evening.
In south Kashmir, thousands of devotees are expected to throng the Khiram Hazratbal shrine at Anantnag, which also houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Several small and large rallies would be taken out in the Pulwama, Anantnag, and Shopian districts of south Kashmir.
Besides congregations and rallies, several conferences and seminars would be held at multiple places by different religious organisations and other groups in J&K.