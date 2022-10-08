Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) today

Srinagar: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is being celebrated on Sunday with gaiety and enthusiasm across Kashmir during which thousands of devotees would attend night-long prayers in major shrines of J&K.

The largest congregation is expected at Hazratbal shrine, which also houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), here on the banks of Dal Lake.

Thousands of men, women, and children devotees are expected to attend night-long prayers and seek peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah.

The devotees would be shown the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).