Eid on Saturday: Grand Mufti

Srinagar: The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Nasir-ul Islam on Thursday evening said that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, as no witness about sighting of moon was received from any part of the Jammu and Kashmir.

“As there was no evidence and no witness was received from any part of J&K about the sighting of the moon so a consensus was reached that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday," he said.

The Grand Mufti said that the decision to announce Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday was taken after consensus with the Ulemas from Kashmir and Jammu regions, which include Patron of Darul Uloom Rahimiya Bandipora, Moulana Rehmatullah Qasimi, also from Darul Uloom Bandipora Mufti Nazir Ahmed Qasmi, Mufti Muzaffar, Mufti Abdur Raheem of Baramulla, Khateeb at the shrine of Hazrat Naqshband Sahab (RA) Prof Muhammad Tayib Kamili, Chairman Karwani-e-Islami Ghulam Rasool Hami, from Sautul Awliya Fayaz Ahmed Rizvi, Shia Scholars Aga Syed Al Hassan Mosvi, Aga Syed Haadi and Masoor Abbas Ansari, Muhammad Yaseen Kirmani, General Secretary Muslim Personal Law Board, Mufti Himayon, Shabir Ahmed Geelani, Abdur Hameed Nayeemi, Moulana Younus and Abdur Rehman Ashrafi from Qazigund.