Eid prayers to be held at Eidgah in Srinagar: Waqf Board

Srinagar: For the first time in three years, the congregational Eid prayers are likely to be offered at the historic Eidgah here, the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board said Tuesday.
Talking to reporters at Eidgah in Srinagar after conducting a review of the preparations for the congregational prayers offered after the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi said, “If weather permits, this year Eid prayers will be offered at Eidgah. There is a good atmosphere in Kashmir now and it is the administration’s endeavour to have the Eid Nimaz at the Eidgah.”
She said that all arrangements would be put in place so that prayers are offered smoothly.
“Today, Kashmir wants peace, development, and prosperity. Let us not think about the past,” she said.
The Waqf Board chairperson said that the Eidgah was the face of the city and it would be developed and made better with proper facilities.
Eid prayers have not been offered at the Eidgah for the last three years, as authorities were apprehensive of the law-and-order problems.
The last time Eid prayers were held at the Eidgah was in the year 2020.