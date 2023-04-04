Eid prayers to be held at Eidgah in Srinagar: Waqf Board

She said that all arrangements would be put in place so that prayers are offered smoothly.

“Today, Kashmir wants peace, development, and prosperity. Let us not think about the past,” she said.

The Waqf Board chairperson said that the Eidgah was the face of the city and it would be developed and made better with proper facilities.

Eid prayers have not been offered at the Eidgah for the last three years, as authorities were apprehensive of the law-and-order problems.

The last time Eid prayers were held at the Eidgah was in the year 2020.