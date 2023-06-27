Eid-ul-Adha holiday on June 29, 30

Jammu: The government Tuesday ordered that the holiday on account of ‘Eid-ul-Adha’ would be observed on June 29 and 30, 2023, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the holiday was scheduled to be observed on June 28 and 29.

“In partial modification of Government Order No 1596-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated December 30, 2022, and Government Order No 1597-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated December 30, 2022, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of ‘Eid-ul-Adha’ would now be observed on June 29 and 30, 2023 (Thursday and Friday), instead of June 28 and 29, 2023 (Wednesday and Thursday), in J&K,” read an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).