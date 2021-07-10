Eid-ul-Adha on July 21: Grand Mufti

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, will be observed on July 21 as the moon of Zil Hajj was not sighted on Saturday evening, J&K Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has announced.
The Grand Mufti told the Greater Kashmir that the J&K Muslim Personal Law Board met on 10 July, to sight the moon in Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting took place in Srinagar with Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam presiding over it via virtual mode.
“There was not a single testament of Zil Hajj moon. Therefore, the current Islamic month Zi Qadah will be of 30 days and Eid-ul-Adha would be celebrated on 21 July,” the Grand Mufti said.
He added that around 50 Ulema and 50 other persons associated with Muslim Personal Law Board met to gather information about moon sighting from their respective and adjacent places.