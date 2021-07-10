Eid-ul-Adha on July 21: Grand Mufti

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, will be observed on July 21 as the moon of Zil Hajj was not sighted on Saturday evening, J&K Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has announced.

The Grand Mufti told the Greater Kashmir that the J&K Muslim Personal Law Board met on 10 July, to sight the moon in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting took place in Srinagar with Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam presiding over it via virtual mode.