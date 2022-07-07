Eid-ul-Adha teaches us to be kind; work for humanity: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Dargah Hazratbal to review arrangements ahead of the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. He also paid obeisance at the holy shrine and prayed for happiness and prosperity for the people of Jammu & Kashmir UT.

The Lt Governor took a round of the premises and got a first hand appraisal of the preparations pertaining to cleanliness, power supply, availability of water etc.