Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated today

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir with religious fervour on Sunday, July 10. Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

The biggest Eid congregation in Kashmir will be held at Hazratbal shrine at 10 am where thousands of people are expected to join Eid prayers and also listen to sermons on the teachings of Islam.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, Imam Khateeb, Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, Dr. Kamaal Farooqi said that Eid namaz will be offered at 10 Am where thousands will attend the special Eid prayers.

He said that all the arrangements have been put in place by the local administration, Waqf, and district administration for the festival.