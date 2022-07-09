Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated today

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir with religious fervour on Sunday, July 10. Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.
The biggest Eid congregation in Kashmir will be held at Hazratbal shrine at 10 am where thousands of people are expected to join Eid prayers and also listen to sermons on the teachings of Islam.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, Imam Khateeb, Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, Dr. Kamaal Farooqi said that Eid namaz will be offered at 10 Am where thousands will attend the special Eid prayers.
He said that all the arrangements have been put in place by the local administration, Waqf, and district administration for the festival.
“Eid-ul-Adha gives us the lesson of sacrifice and trust in Allah. My sermon will also focus on that and how great patriarch Ibrahim (A.S) passed the test of Allah due to his faith. Like always we hope and pray that this Eid brings happiness and prosperity to this Valley. Everyone has tried their best to provide the best facilities to devotees and we hope that this gathering of Eid prayers will be full of blessing from almighty,” he said.
With the decline in COVID and the lifting of Covid restrictions, thousands of devotees will participate in the Eid prayers across major religious places in Kashmir.
“I have almost never missed the Eid prayers at Dargah Hazratbal for years. In the past two years, I could not attend due to Covid. I am glad that after the gap of two years, a large gathering will be witnessed at religious places on Eid ul Adha. It is a blessing to offer Eid prayers with large gatherings where people ask for forgiveness in front of Allah in unison,” said Adil Hafeez, a local from Hazratbal.
Officials said that special arrangements have been put in place for the day across religious places in Kashmir.
An official said that last week Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of different departments at Civil Secretariat to review the arrangements for the festival of Eid-ul-Adha.
He said the meeting was also attended by the Deputy Commissioners and representatives from Health, PDD, Jal Shakti, FCS&CA, Legal Metrology, Animal Husbandry and many other departments.
Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael (AS) on the command of Allah.
Later, Prophet Ibrahim (AS) slaughtered an animal after he passed the test of Allah.
People slaughter sacrificial animals on this festival to follow the practice of Ibrahim (AS).
Meanwhile, major congregational Eid prayers will be also held across all mosques and shrines in Srinagar including Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahlehadiath Gawkadal; Asar-e-Sharif Jenab Sahib Soura; Asar-e-Sharif Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib (RA), Khanqah-e-Maula and other Masjids and Shrines.
In south Kashmir, congregational Eid prayers will be held at Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Ahlihadith, Bait-ul-Muqaram and Rehat-Ded Masjid in Anantnag.
In Kulgam, the biggest gatherings are expected in Jamia Masjid. Large congregational prayer gathering will be held at Khankah Tral, Jamia Masjid Shopian, and Jamia Masjid Pulwama.