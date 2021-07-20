Eid-ul-Adha today

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. There would be no large congregational Eid prayers owing to COVID19.

Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Traditionally, Muslims offer Eid prayers in open spaces like Eidgah. After prayers, they hug each other to greet.

However, this year, the celebrations would go without hugs and handshakes in view of COIVD-19.

In normal times, thousands of people prayed in Eidgahs, masjids and shrines on Eid across the Jammu and Kashmir. The biggest gathering would be witnessed at Jamia Masjid in Downtown and at Hazratbal Shrine.

However, in view of the pandemic, the Eid prayers would not be held at Dargah Hazratbal shrine and Jamia Masjid Nowhatta.