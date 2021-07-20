Eid-ul-Adha today

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. There would be no large congregational Eid prayers owing to COVID19.
Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.
Traditionally, Muslims offer Eid prayers in open spaces like Eidgah. After prayers, they hug each other to greet.
However, this year, the celebrations would go without hugs and handshakes in view of COIVD-19.
In normal times, thousands of people prayed in Eidgahs, masjids and shrines on Eid across the Jammu and Kashmir. The biggest gathering would be witnessed at Jamia Masjid in Downtown and at Hazratbal Shrine.
However, in view of the pandemic, the Eid prayers would not be held at Dargah Hazratbal shrine and Jamia Masjid Nowhatta.
Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael (AS) on the command of Allah. Later, Prophet Ibrahim (AS) slaughtered an animal after he passed the test of Allah. People slaughter sacrificial animals on this festival to follow the practice of Ibrahim (AS).
Islamic scholars, administration and health experts have urged the people to follow COVID19 safety guidelines. Wearing facemask and maintaining social distancing have been stressed upon. This is the 4th consecutive Eid which would go without hugs and handshakes in view of the pandemic.
Divisional administration has also announced that no congregational prayers would be allowed in Kashmir division on Eid-ul-Adha due to the COVID19 protocols in place which restrict the number of people in group prayers to 25.
“This is not something new. This guideline is already in place as a result of which Amarnath Yatra was also cancelled. If we allow congregational prayers, it would be difficult for the authorities to restrict the number to 25,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole had told Greater Kashmir.
He had said that Eid prayers would be allowed in a decentralized manner like they were allowed during the peak of COVID19 second wave.
Medical experts in J&K have also warned against lowering of the guard against the coronavirus, saying that the third wave can be deadly.