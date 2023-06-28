Eid-ul-Adha today

Srinagar: The festive occasion of Eid-ul-Adha would be celebrated with great religious zeal and enthusiasm on Thursday, June 29, across Jammu and Kashmir.

Eid-ul-Adha is observed on the 10th day of Dhul al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar.

The grand Eid congregation in Kashmir is scheduled to take place at the renowned Hazratbal shrine here, commencing at 10 am.

Thousands of devotees are expected to gather for the special Eid prayers and to receive insightful sermons on the teachings of Islam.

To ensure a smooth and organised celebration, the administration led by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has made comprehensive arrangements at the Hazratbal shrine, catering to the needs of the worshippers.

Earlier this week, LG Sinha, accompanied by Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Darakshan Andrabi paid a visit to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

The purpose of the visit was to assess and oversee the preparations made for the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.

Inspecting the arrangements and facilities at the shrine, which houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), LG Sinha expressed his satisfaction with the preparations.

An official said that special provisions had been made at religious sites across Kashmir to accommodate the festivities of the day.

Eid-ul-Adha is commemorated to honor the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismael (AS), in obedience to the command of Allah. Subsequently, after passing the test from Allah, Prophet Ibrahim (AS) sacrificed an animal.

In accordance with the tradition set by Prophet Ibrahim (AS), individuals celebrate this festival by sacrificing animals as an act of devotion.

Additionally, significant congregational Eid prayers are also scheduled to take place at various Masjids and shrines in Srinagar including Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadith Gaw Kadal, Asar-e-Sharif Jenab Sahib Soura, Asar-e-Sharif Shehri Kalashpora, Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib, Khanqah-e-Maula, and other mosques and shrines.

In south Kashmir, large Eid prayer gatherings would be held at Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Ahle Hadith, Bait-ul-Mukarram, and Rehat-Ded Masjid in Anantnag.

In Kulgam, the most significant congregational prayers are anticipated to take place at Jamia Masjid.

Khanqah-e-Tral, Jamia Masjid Shopian, and Jamia Masjid Pulwama would also witness a large assembly of worshippers participating in congregational prayers.

On Wednesday, markets across Kashmir witnessed good footfall of shoppers who thronged the lanes and alleys, making their final preparations for the joyous festival.

Food vendors besides bakery and sweetshops also witnessed a good rush of customers.