Eid-ul-Fitr prayers unlikely at Jamia Masjid

Officials said that management wanted prayers by 9.30 am that is unacceptable owing to inputs of further disruption.

Pertinently, on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida, owing inputs of disruption of peace and tranquillity, the authorities had temporarily closed historic Jamia Masjid.

“We had credible inputs that people from across the border had decided to disrupt peace and tranquillity,” police had said.

Police had said that authorities took preventive measures and decided to closure of historic Jamia Masjid on the auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida. “We won't allow anybody to create law and order,” police had said.