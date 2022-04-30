Eid-ul-Fitr prayers unlikely at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: The Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at historic Jamia Masjid are unlikely to take place this year as the management of the masjid has not accepted the conditions put forth by the authorities, officials said.
The conditions were put forth by authorities during a meeting at Deputy Commissioner officer here. The meeting was attended by the management of the masjid.
Senior officials told Greater Kashmir that management was asked to complete the prayers by 7 am and that too inside the premises. The management was asked to take responsibility for any untoward incident, that included sloganeering or any anti-national activity.
“They were asked to come up with a written reply by this evening,” senior officials said here. “ They are not ready to accept the conditions and hence prayers are unlikely to take place at Jamia.”
Officials said that management wanted prayers by 9.30 am that is unacceptable owing to inputs of further disruption.
Pertinently, on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida, owing inputs of disruption of peace and tranquillity, the authorities had temporarily closed historic Jamia Masjid.
“We had credible inputs that people from across the border had decided to disrupt peace and tranquillity,” police had said.
Police had said that authorities took preventive measures and decided to closure of historic Jamia Masjid on the auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida. “We won't allow anybody to create law and order,” police had said.
Pertinently, in 2017, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched during the festival outside Jamia Masjid.