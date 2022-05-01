Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country on Tuesday, May 3 as the Shawwal moon could not be sighted on Sunday. Ramadan this year will complete its 30-day period.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, marking the culmination of Ramadhan

Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam while speaking to media, said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, as the Shawwal crescent was not sighted anywhere in the Valley on Sunday evening.