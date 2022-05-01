Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country on Tuesday, May 3 as the Shawwal moon could not be sighted on Sunday. Ramadan this year will complete its 30-day period.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, marking the culmination of Ramadhan
Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam while speaking to media, said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, as the Shawwal crescent was not sighted anywhere in the Valley on Sunday evening.
“There will be one more day of fasting as the Shawwal moon has not been sighted this evening. This year the holy month of Ramadhan will complete its 30-day period and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday,” he said.
The Grand Mufti said witnesses regarding sighting of the crescent had not been received from anywhere across Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Imarat-e-Sharia, Jamiat Ulema Hind’s Ruet e Hilal committee, New Delhi made announcements about not sighting the Shawwal moon on Sunday. In a statement, they said that the weather in Delhi was cloudy and the committee confirmed from various other states of India about moon sightings.
“There were no confirmations of moon sightings from Lucknow, Kanpur, Maharashtra, Bangalore, etc. Since there were no confirmations of moon sighting, the Eid across India will be celebrated on Tuesday May 3,” the statement added.
Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the masjid contacted many places in New Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, and other parts of the country to establish that the moon had not been sighted anywhere.
"Therefore, Monday will be the last day of Ramadan and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday," he said.
Markazi Chand Committee head Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also announced that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted and therefore Eid would be celebrated on May 3.
Muslim socio-religious organisation Edara-e-Sharia, Patna, announced that Eid would be celebrated on May 3 as the moon had not been sighted in the evening.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia had already declared Monday, May 2 as the first day of Shawwal as the crescent moon was not sighted on Saturday there.
The locals in Kashmir on Sunday evening climbed on elevated areas and rooftops to make an attempt at moon sighting across Kashmir. Social media was abuzz with the users confirming if Eid will be celebrated on Monday or Tuesday. People were seen exchanging messages and confirming about the moon sighting as all eyes were on the religious scholars across Kashmir.
“Soon after the end of Maghrib prayers, I along with my friends climbed on the terrace of our home to sight the moon. There was no moon sighting witnessed. We are glad that we are able to have one more day of the blessed month of Ramadhan,” said Faisal Ahmed, a resident of Hazratbal.
Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, markets in Kashmir have been wearing a festive look with people thronging shopping centers to shop for their favorite products, while the rush for bakery products, mutton, garments on Sunday increased manifold. Traders associated with mutton, clothing, and bakery had a busy day.
“This Eid will be the first COVID-free Eid after two years. We had a very good business as compared to previous years. everyone People made sure that all the items are purchased on Sunday,” said Dawood Ahmed, a bakery seller in old Srinagar.
(With PTI inputs)