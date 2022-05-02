Eid-ul-Fitr today

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of the country with religious fervour on Tuesday, May 3.

As the moon was not sighted on Sunday, the moon sighting committees in the UT and other states declared May 3 as Eid-ul-Fitr.

On Sunday, Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam said the crescent moon was not sighted in Jammu and Kashmir making Tuesday the first day of Shawwal.

Meanwhile, the biggest Eid congregation will be held at Dargah Hazratbal shrine at 10:30 am , where thousands of people are expected to join Eid prayers and also listen to sermons on the teachings of Islam.