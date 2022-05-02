Eid-ul-Fitr today

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of the country with religious fervour on Tuesday, May 3.
As the moon was not sighted on Sunday, the moon sighting committees in the UT and other states declared May 3 as Eid-ul-Fitr.
On Sunday, Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam said the crescent moon was not sighted in Jammu and Kashmir making Tuesday the first day of Shawwal.
Meanwhile, the biggest Eid congregation will be held at Dargah Hazratbal shrine at 10:30 am , where thousands of people are expected to join Eid prayers and also listen to sermons on the teachings of Islam.
With the decline in COVID and the lifting of Covid restrictions, thousands of devotees will participate in the Eid prayers across major religious places in Kashmir.
“In the past three decades, I have almost never missed the Eid prayers at Dargah Hazratbal, but unfortunately, in the past two years, I could not attend due to covid. It is a blessing to offer Eid prayers in large gatherings and this time everyone will be able to do the same,” said Fayaz Ahmed, a local from Batapora Hazratbal.
On Monday, the day was full of hustle-bustle as Eid shoppers got one more day for shopping while traders were busy doing business.
“We thought that Eid would be on Monday but now as the festival is on Tuesday, we got one more day to buy various goods. We had left with the shopping for some more items and we are glad that we could do that on Monday,” said Sajida, a shopper.
Officials said that special arrangements are put in place for the day across religious places in Kashmir. Officials said that In order to review the arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr, a meeting of senior officers of District Administration was held at the DC Office Complex on Thursday.
Senior officials from SMC, PDD, R&B PHE, JKSRTC, Health Services, Fire & Emergency Services, Traffic, and others were present to ensure all the facilities to people.
Major congregational Eid prayers will be also held across all mosques and shrines in Srinagar including Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahlehadith Gawkadal; Asar-e-Sharif Janab Sahib Soura; Asar-e-Sharif Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib (RA), Khanqah-e-Maula and other Masjids and Shrines.
In south Kashmir, congregational Eid prayers will be held at Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Ahlihadith, Bait-ul-Muqaram and Rehat-Ded Masjid in Anantnag.
In Kulgam, the biggest gatherings are expected in Jamia Masjid. Large congregational prayer gathering will be held at Khankah Tral, Jamia Masjid Shopian, and Jamia Masjid Pulwama.
If the weather remains clear, people offer Eid prayers in Eidgahs in accordance with the sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad ( SAW). Eid marks the first day of Shawal month and the end of the holy month of Ramadan.