EJAZ AHANGAR RESTARTING CHANNELS IN INDIA | Wanted for 2 years in J&K, he coordinated with several terror outfits: Home Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has designated Ejaz Ahmad Ahangar, the recruitment chief of the terror organisation, Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

Ahangar has close links with Al-Qaeda and other global terrorist groups.

A notification issued by the Ministry says that the government, using the powers of Section 35 of the UAPA Act, has declared Ahangar alias Abu Usman al-Kashmiri as a terrorist.

The Ministry informed that he was born in 1974 in Nawakadal, Srinagar and currently resides in Afghanistan.