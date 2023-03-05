Elaborate security arrangements in J&K for G20 summit: DGP

“As per the modus operandi, the smuggled weapons go into the hands of the terrorists, and the narcotics are sold to collect money to finance terror activities. While some amount is rotated back to revive terrorism, the rest of the amount is distributed among the narcotics smugglers,” the DGP told journalists on the sideline of a function here.

“We have detected dozens of such cases and successful investigations are also conducted in narco-terror cases. In some investigations, inter-state connections, especially with Punjab, emerged. J&K Police has been working in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB),” he said.

Singh said that in the earlier cases too, they were working together to unfold the cartels or modules that would be identified and action against them would be taken.

Citing examples of border villages in Poonch where the security forces twice recovered huge cash, hinting at narco-terror, he said that most of the time in villages along the border, they had found some money collected after selling narcotics was returned to fund the terror activities after the terrorists were launched to this side of the border.

“Nowadays, money is being air dropped from drones. Similarly, if someone is tasked to plant an IED, the consignment is sent with the cash in advance. This money is being used to fuel terrorism,” he said.