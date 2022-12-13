Elderly couple dies in Doda accident

Doda: A 62-year-old retired Tehsil Supplies Officer (TSO) and his 58-year-old wife died when a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Assar on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway.

According to Police, the elderly couple was on its way to Jammu from Gandoh when the car (JK02CN 5892) driven by the retired government officer met with an accident near Jathi village of Assar, 38 km from Doda town.