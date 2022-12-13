Elderly couple dies in Doda accident

Doda: A 62-year-old retired Tehsil Supplies Officer (TSO) and his 58-year-old wife died when a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Assar on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway.
According to Police, the elderly couple was on its way to Jammu from Gandoh when the car (JK02CN 5892) driven by the retired government officer met with an accident near Jathi village of Assar, 38 km from Doda town.
Locals, volunteers, and Police rushed to the spot and shifted the couple to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the woman brought dead while the husband was shifted to Associate Hospital GMC Doda where he also succumbed to his injuries.
Medical Superintendent GMC Doda Dr Yudhvir Singh said that the man, who was critically injured in the mishap, was shifted to GMC Doda, but he also succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Retired TSO, Mangat Ram of Chilli, Bhalessa and his wife Shakuntala Devi.