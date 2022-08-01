Elderly Maharashtra tourists stranded in Leh after flights cancellation | Aviation Minister Scindia steps in to help

New Delhi: A group of elderly tourists left stranded after their flights got cancelled due to bad weather conditions in Leh reached home safe after the aviation minister stepped in to help.

Unable to find an appropriate solution, the tourists in a video requested some arrangements as they got stuck in Leh due to bad weather on Friday.

Some of the tourists said that a few among them had health complications.

They said that all flights till August 3 had been completely booked and they could not afford to stay in Leh for another week.