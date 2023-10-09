Elections in J&K will be held at right time: CEC

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar Monday said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held at the right time and a decision would be taken accordingly after reviewing the security situation.

Addressing a news conference in Delhi, CEC Kumar said, “The decision will be taken at the right time as per the security situation and other simultaneous elections in the state.”

Earlier today Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for five states.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23, and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes would take place on December 3 in all the states.

Welcoming the election announcement Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “We are ready, the battle has begun for the pride of this soil. The people of Chhattisgarh are ready to once again endorse the voice of new Chhattisgarh and show their trust in us.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said that the people of the state knew that only the BJP could keep the state on a path of development.