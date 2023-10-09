Elections in J&K will be held at right time: CEC
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar Monday said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held at the right time and a decision would be taken accordingly after reviewing the security situation.
Addressing a news conference in Delhi, CEC Kumar said, “The decision will be taken at the right time as per the security situation and other simultaneous elections in the state.”
Earlier today Election Commission of India (ECI) announced elections for five states.
Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23, and Telangana on November 30.
The counting of votes would take place on December 3 in all the states.
Welcoming the election announcement Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, “We are ready, the battle has begun for the pride of this soil. The people of Chhattisgarh are ready to once again endorse the voice of new Chhattisgarh and show their trust in us.”
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said that the people of the state knew that only the BJP could keep the state on a path of development.
"I have been receiving the love of the people of MP for a long time. Once again you must keep the vehicle of development moving. MP trusts the double-engine government. The voter is intelligent and knows that only the Lotus (BJP symbol) can keep MP on the path of development,” said Shivraj Chouhan in a post on X.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to the voters to once again allow Congress to serve them.
"Our mission on now RajasthanMission2030 to make the state No1. I appeal to you that you join us in this mission and once again vote for Congress,” said Gehlot in a post on X.
Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress, and BJP.
In Telangana, the ruling BRS won 88 of 119 seats and a vote share of 47.4 percent in the 2018 elections. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 percent.
Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats. In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 percent while BJP got 109 seats with a vote share of 41.6 percent.
Congress government lost the majority in 2020 following the resignations of some MLAs considered loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP.
The BJP came to power in the state with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister.
Rajasthan has 200 seats with Congress almost winning a majority in the state in 2018 by wresting 99 seats.
The party had a vote share of 39.8 percent and has ruled the state for the past five years with Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister.
BJP won 73 seats with a vote share of 39.3 percent in the 2018 polls.
Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 of 90 seats in the state assembly.
The party had a vote share of 43.9 percent.
BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 percent.
In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 percent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls.
Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.
Political parties have been making preparations for the assembly polls in five states with their leaders addressing rallies and announcing promises to people.