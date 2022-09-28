Electrification, drinking water, libraries in J&K schools show improvement, but children with special needs ignored: UDISE survey

Srinagar: A new study has revealed that only 3 percent of schools (government and private) in J&K are equipped with toilets for Children with Special Needs (CWSN).

The survey conducted by the Unified District Information System of Education (UDISE) has revealed that out of 3 percent of schools equipped with the CWSN friendly toilets, only 1.47 percent are functional, throwing a major challenge for the authorities to cater to the needs of CWSN in schools.

As per the data, around 21,289 CWSN are enrolled in 28,930 schools – government-run 23167, and private-unaided 5649.

However, the educational institutions are poorly equipped with CWSN-friendly facilities.

As per the data, around 11,379 - 6809 boys and 4570 girls are enrolled in primary-level schools while 6522 students - 3739 boys and 2783 girls are enrolled in upper primary-level schools.

Also, 2425 CWSN - 1306 boys and 1146 girls are enrolled at the secondary level while 936 students - 458 boys and 478 girls are enrolled at the higher-secondary level.

However, the schools lack the basic facilities of CWSN facilities.