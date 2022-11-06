ELEGANT AND ENDANGERED | Elusive snow leopard sighted in Kashmir

Srinagar: For the first time, the snow leopard, an endangered animal, has been spotted in the upper reaches of Kashmir which may give a significant boost to the efforts aimed at the conservation of the species.

J&K’s Department of Wildlife Protection and Programme Manager of National Conservation Foundation (NCF) Munib Khanyari in a statement issued here said that the Department of Wildlife Protection had been conducting surveys with partner NGOs to understand the presence and abundance of snow leopards under the Snow Leopard Population Assessment of India (SPAI) project funded by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change.

It said that this iconic and culturally treasured great cat was a good indicator species as it quickly reacts to habitat disturbances and its successful conservation requires sustainable long-term systemic solutions to the threats impacting the quality of habitats.