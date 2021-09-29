Eligibility criteria for public posts should be uniform: SC

The apex court noted that the selection under the scheme for the primary school at Bundook Khar Mohalla Rainawari was conducted in which 11 candidates applied pursuant to the Notification dated November 29, 2002.

The second respondent (Ruhi Akhtar) was selected for appointment as a teaching guide and the first respondent (Shaheena Masarat) challenged the decision which was dismissed by a single bench.

Aggrieved by the order, the first Respondent filed an appeal which was allowed by the division bench which directed the appointment of the first respondent within a period of one month. It also directed the continuance of the second respondent.

The state government then moved the top court challenging the decision saying that the high court committed an error in directing the appointment of the first respondent and also the continuation of the second respondent.

The respondents were vying for one post of teacher and the high court could not have directed the appointment of both the respondents, the state government said in its plea.

The apex court was informed that Rehbar-e-Taleem (Re-T) scheme was floated by the State of Jammu and Kashmir on April 28, 2000, for promoting and decentralizing the management of elementary education with community participation and involvement.

It said that giving relaxation of the upper age limit from 2003 to 2004 on the basis of a government notification cannot be made applicable to a selection which commenced by the issuance of the advertisement in 2002.

The apex court said that the division bench of the high court examined the scheme and noticed that there is no minimum age limit specified and if the words 'as far as possible' for upper age limit are interpreted as directory, the officers would have the discretion to select candidates even after they cross 45 years.