Elite Police K9 unit bolsters security for yatra

Srinagar: Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the Elite Police K9 unit of Crime Branch, J&K Police, has been pressed into service in order to strengthen the security grid to ensure a peaceful Amarnath Yatra this year.
A top police official said that the Police K9 unit is being deployed in all vital areas of J&K ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.
He said that the canines would be supplementing the security grid in place for the Yatra at Pahalgam, Baltal, and Kulgam.
“Specialised canines will also be deployed at vital checkpoints on the yatra route including the earmarked places in Jammu zone as well,” the official said.
The 62-day Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Ganderbal. The yatra would culminate on August 31.
Earlier on June 14, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha visited Baltal and took a review of the status and preparedness of the Amarnath Yatra through the Baltal route.
Around 2500 mobile toilets are to be set up for the Amarnath Yatra in J&K, with most of the blocks to be set up on the two routes to reach the cave shrine.
A coordinated security response grid of different security agencies would be put in place to ensure an incident-free Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir.
“In addition to the routine security grid, which will be put in place, the Elite Police K9 Unit of Crime Branch will assist the J&K Police in strengthening the security grid,” the official said.
He said that the special canines would be deployed to further strengthen the security setup.
“At this time we have canines deployed at three checking points which include Hyderpora, Humhama Airport Road, and Pantha Chowk. The canines are assisting the Police in ensuring a foolproof system,” the official said.