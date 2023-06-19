Elite Police K9 unit bolsters security for yatra

Srinagar: Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the Elite Police K9 unit of Crime Branch, J&K Police, has been pressed into service in order to strengthen the security grid to ensure a peaceful Amarnath Yatra this year.

A top police official said that the Police K9 unit is being deployed in all vital areas of J&K ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

He said that the canines would be supplementing the security grid in place for the Yatra at Pahalgam, Baltal, and Kulgam.

“Specialised canines will also be deployed at vital checkpoints on the yatra route including the earmarked places in Jammu zone as well,” the official said.

The 62-day Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Ganderbal. The yatra would culminate on August 31.