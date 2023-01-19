Eminent Islamic scholar, educationist Mufti Azhari passes away

Srinagar: Eminent Islamic scholar, reformer, and educationist Mufti Abdul Gani Azhari passed away on Thursday.
Mufti Azhari was also a former Head of the Department of Arabic at the University of Kashmir (KU).
Meanwhile, various political leaders expressed grief over his death.
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah and senior party leaders condoled the demise of the veteran Islamic scholar and shared in the grief of his family and followers.
In a statement issued here, NC President Farooq Abdullah said, “The passing away of Azhari Sahab has deeply saddened me. He will be remembered for his erudite perceptiveness on theology and religion. On his demise, I pay my earnest tributes to him and pray to Almighty to grant him the highest stations in the Jannat. I also express my heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, admirers and followers of his at this difficult time. Azhari Sahab’s passing away has undeniably created a void in the field of Islamic learning which would not be filled for many years to come.”
In his condolence message, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, "Azhari Sahab was a persuasive, forceful, and well versed orator with unparalleled depth of insight, profundity of scholarship and ease of illuminating exposition. In his demise we have lost a great Sufi polymath, whose absence will be greatly felt in the circles of Islamic learning although the gems he has left behind through his writings will continue to guide the people for years to come.”
NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesman Tanvir Sadiq, Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi also condoled Azhari’s demise.
Senior NC leader and former minister Mian Altaf Ahmad also condoled Azhari’s demise.
In a statement issued here, he termed Azhari’s demise a great loss.
"Mufti Abdul Gani Azhari was a renowned religious personality. He was an authority on Naqishbandiya Silsila and a veteran Arabic scholar who always devoted himself to the service of people for spreading religious knowledge and spread the message of humanity and brotherhood,” Altaf said.
He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Senior NC leader Sajjad Shaheen in his condolence message said that he was deeply saddened to know about the passing away of Azhari.
“He was an eminent Islamic scholar, reformer, educationist, preacher and former HOD Arabic KU. His death is a huge loss to the entire society. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah.”
Apni Party’s leadership including the party president Altaf Bukhari expressed profound sorrow and grief over Azhari’s demise.
In his condolence message, Bukhari expressing his sorrow over Azhari’s death and said, “His passing away is a great loss to the Ummah, and the void created by his death is impossible to be filled. He was a great Islamic scholar who spent his entire life serving humanity and spreading the Almighty’s message to the people. I am deeply saddened to hear about his death, but since life and death is in the hands of the Almighty, thus we Muslims are supposed to always bow our heads before His will. I pray to Almighty to bless the departed soul in the highest place in Jannah and shower His choicest blessings on Mufti Abdul Ghani Azhari Naqshbandi’s grave.”