Eminent Islamic scholar, educationist Mufti Azhari passes away

Srinagar: Eminent Islamic scholar, reformer, and educationist Mufti Abdul Gani Azhari passed away on Thursday.

Mufti Azhari was also a former Head of the Department of Arabic at the University of Kashmir (KU).

Meanwhile, various political leaders expressed grief over his death.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah and senior party leaders condoled the demise of the veteran Islamic scholar and shared in the grief of his family and followers.

In a statement issued here, NC President Farooq Abdullah said, “The passing away of Azhari Sahab has deeply saddened me. He will be remembered for his erudite perceptiveness on theology and religion. On his demise, I pay my earnest tributes to him and pray to Almighty to grant him the highest stations in the Jannat. I also express my heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, admirers and followers of his at this difficult time. Azhari Sahab’s passing away has undeniably created a void in the field of Islamic learning which would not be filled for many years to come.”