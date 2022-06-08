EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points

Mumbai: Home, auto and other loan EMIs will rise after Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points, the second increase in five weeks, to rein in rise in prices that it saw continuing to hurt consumers in the near term.

With inflation persistently hovering above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent, the RBI's six-member rate-setting panel voted unanimously to raise the lending rate of the repurchase (repo) rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The Standing Deposit Facility rate and the Marginal Standing Facility Rate were accordingly adjusted higher by the same quantum to 4.65 per cent and 5.15 per cent, respectively.