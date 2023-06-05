Employer can’t abandon selection process arbitrarily: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Monday held that an employer cannot abandon a selection process at any time arbitrarily without any reasonable and just cause. “There can be no dispute on the proposition of law that mere selection does not confer any right of appointment and that an employer has a right to abandon the selection process at any time, but the question would be: ‘Can it be done arbitrarily without any reasonable and just cause on the sweet will of the employer,’” a bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani said.

Allowing an aggrieved candidate’s plea who was denied selection as driver in J&K Sports Council in 2014 despite being meritorious, the court asked if an employer be permitted to resort to pick and choose method while making appointment from a selection list by appointing a less meritorious candidate and leave more meritorious candidate.

“The answer has to be emphatic no, not at all because ours is a country governed by rule of law and arbitrariness is an anathema to the rule of law,” the court said.