Enabling far-flung areas in J&K to fully connect with financial sector: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the progress towards financial inclusion by banks in J&K with MK Jain, Deputy Governor RBI, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary and other officials.

The Lt Governor shared the vision of the UT Government for extending the banking and financial services to the doorsteps of the people of J&K.

Efforts are being made to enable far-flung areas of rural interiors to become fully connected with the financial sector, said the Lt Governor.