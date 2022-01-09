Encounter breaks out in Kulgam

Police said the encounter broke out in Hasanpora area of Kulgam after Police, Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area on the tip-off about the presence of militants.

Officials said that as the presence of militants was ascertained, they were given ample opportunity to surrender. However, they said hiding militants opened fire.

Police said the fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter. “Two local militants are trapped and an exchange of fire is underway,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir Sunday evening.