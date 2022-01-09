Encounter breaks out in Kulgam

Srinagar: Two militants are said to be trapped in an ongoing encounter in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir. The encounter broke out on Sunday evening. “Encounter has started at Hasanpora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted on Sunday evening.
Police said the encounter broke out in Hasanpora area of Kulgam after Police, Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area on the tip-off about the presence of militants.
Officials said that as the presence of militants was ascertained, they were given ample opportunity to surrender. However, they said hiding militants opened fire.
Police said the fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter. “Two local militants are trapped and an exchange of fire is underway,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir Sunday evening.
Pertinently, police have said that 11 militants have been killed so far in the new year. The slain militants include top commanders of Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.