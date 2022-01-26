Encounter breaks out in Shopian, 2 soldiers injured

Srinagar: Two soldiers were injured in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in Shopian district of south Kashmir where two militants are said to be trapped.
The encounter broke out after J&K Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off the Check Nowgam area of Shopian.
“Encounter has started at the Check Nowgam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted soon after the encounter started.
Police sources said after the cordon was laid, joint parties undertook searches and subsequently militants opened indiscriminate firing resulting in injury to two soldiers.
They said both the soldiers were evacuated and were under treatment at 92 Base Hospital of Army at 15 Corps headquarters.
“Their condition is so far stable,” officials said. Police said two militants were trapped and intermittent firing was going on from both sides. “ Because of darkness, the cordon has further been tightened,” police said.