Encounter breaks out in Shopian

Srinagar: At least two militants were trapped in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in the Haripura area of Shopian which started late Wednesday evening.

“Encounter has started at Larri area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet Wednesday evening.

Police said that the encounter broke out after police, 44 RR and CRPF cordoned off Haripura village in Imam Sahib area to trace the militants.