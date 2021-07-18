Encounter breaks out in Shopian village

Shopian: A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants at a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district late on Sunday evening.

A police official said that joint columns of army's 34 RR, CRPF and police launched a cordon and search operation in Chek Sidiq Khan village of the district on Sunday evening.

"The operation was launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in the area", said the official.