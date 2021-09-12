Encounter rages in Rajouri

Meanwhile, the security grid was strengthened in the wake of ongoing encounter in Rajouri district.

Encounter started on early Sunday morning and exchange of fire was going on at regular intervals in the area when last reports were received.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that security forces received information about some suspicious movement in upper reaches between Thannamandi and Manjakote of Rajouri district.

They added that on the basis of this information, security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) during the intervening night of September 11 and 12. On Sunday morning, contact was established between the militants and security forces.

“A joint search party of army and police was moving towards dense forest cover when terrorists hiding in there opened fire which was retaliated by forces leading to exchange of fire and the contact got established," the officials said.

They further said that since Sunday morning, the exchange of fire between militants and forces was going on intermittently in the forest area of Dori Wali Maal.

The police officials informed Greater Kashmir that the area, where the encounter was going on, was located on the boundary of Thannamandi and Manjakote police stations. Reinforcement of both army and police had been rushed to the area, they added.