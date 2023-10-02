Encounter starts in Rajouri

Rajouri: An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in Rajouri on Monday.

Officials said that after an encounter started two villages and a forest area was cordoned by the forces.

They said that this operation was launched jointly by the J&K Police, the Army, and the CRPF on Monday morning after inputs of suspicious movement in the area.

The officials said that the area including Soom, Broh villages were cordoned by the forces after which searches were launched that continued till evening when a gunfight erupted.