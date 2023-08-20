Encounter underway in Pulwama

Srinagar: An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The encounter broke out after Army, Police, and CRPF cordoned off Larrow Parigam area on receiving inputs about the presence of at least two terrorists in the area.

As joint parties of the Army, Police, and CRPF started searches, the terrorists opened fire, triggering an encounter.

“Encounter has started in Larrow, Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces was going on when last report came in.