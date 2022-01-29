Encounters break out in Pulwama, Budgam

Police said as searches were undertaken, hiding militants opened fire on the joint party, triggering an encounter. “Encounter has started in the Naira area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.

A senior police officer here said that militants were given ample opportunity to surrender but they denied. He said intermittent firing was going on from both sides. All the exit and entrance points of the area have been sealed, he added.