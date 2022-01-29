Encounters break out in Pulwama, Budgam

Srinagar: Three militants are said to be trapped in an encounter that broke out in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Saturday evening. The encounter started in Naira area of Pulwama after police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off the area on a specific input of presence of militants in the area.
Police said as searches were undertaken, hiding militants opened fire on the joint party, triggering an encounter. “Encounter has started in the Naira area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.
A senior police officer here said that militants were given ample opportunity to surrender but they denied. He said intermittent firing was going on from both sides. All the exit and entrance points of the area have been sealed, he added.
Meanwhile, an encounter was underway in Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam district in central Kashmir, where two militants were said to be trapped. The encounter was underway at the time of filing this report.
The encounter broke out in Tilsar area of Budgam after police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off the area on specific inputs about the presence of militants.
Police said as the searches were undertaken, hiding militants opened fire, triggering an encounter. “Encounter has started at Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.
A senior police officer said that at least two militants were trapped, hiding in a shed located in a large orchard. “The vast area is under cordon and firing between both sides is going on,” the officer said.