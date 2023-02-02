Encroached Kahcharai land retrieved from ex-forest minister’s kin at Qazigund

Anantnag: Continuing the anti-encroachment drive against the influential encroachers, officials of the Revenue Department of tehsil Qazigund Thursday, retrieved alleged encroached land from the kin of former forest minister and senior NC leader Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah.

According to Revenue Department officials, the land measuring 1 kanal and 18 marlas was registered as Kahcharai in the estate Kurigam of tehsil Qazigund.