Encroachment of roads by street vendors leaves pedestrians at risk in Srinagar

Srinagar: The encroachment of Srinagar roads by street vendors have created problems for commuters and business establishments.

The commuters across Srinagar and daily commuters said that the continuous encroachment by vendors is rampant in the City Center and other Srinagar areas.

They said that it results in prolonged traffic jams, creating inconvenience to them.

Greater Kashmir received many complaints from traders and commuters around Jehangir Chowk area, Srinagar downtown, Hazratbal, and its adjoining areas.

“As a daily commuter, it is a headache to navigate around these vendors. Be it the City Center, downtown, or the Hazratbal area, there is no end to this encroachment. Not only footpaths, but vendors have set up their stalls on main roads too, creating bottlenecks. We are often stuck in traffic jams due to this issue,” said Muhammad Shahid, a commuter.