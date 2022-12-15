End of crony capitalism, nepotism, favouritism; land reforms to provide level playing field: Govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has deemed the New Land Grants Rules, 2022, advantageous for the commoners while the thousands of lease land occupiers say the decision has landed them in a pickle and cast doubt on their future economic prospects.

The new Land Grant Rules, 2022, which will require all departing lessees to turn over possession of leased land to the authorities, have drawn the ire of stakeholders particularly the business community of Kashmir, which has urged the government for its rollback.

The administration said that the replacement of earlier "regressive legislations" with the new land laws will help ordinary people.

What Kashmir Inc thinks

The main business organisation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), announced on Thursday that it had a meeting with a number of trade organisations, hotel and restaurant owners, and other stakeholders to discuss an order issued by the government's Revenue Department regarding the land lease.

A statement of KCCI issued here said that the delegation “expressed their sorrow over this ruling and spoke about its adverse impact on the life and employability of people in J&K”.

KCCI President Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad promised that the government would be made aware of the worries of all the business sectors and requested senior administrative officials including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the situation while taking into account people's livelihoods.

“The current administration claims to be working to eradicate unemployment. They ought to consider whether this decision might cause a spike in unemployment,” Ahmad said.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Chaya said, “This law surprised us in a big way. By paying a premium, we are asking the government to prolong the term of our lease. But regrettably, these rules were enacted, which will harm our economy and cause lakhs of people to lose their jobs."

He said that the government should take into account that during the 32 years of turmoil, Kashmir's business community only suffered losses.

“Majority of hotels that received lease land by taking part in auctions 40 years ago are yet to break even on their investments. This is really harsh. We request LG Manoj Sinha to take our requests into consideration," Chaya said.

He said that while they were willing to pay premiums to extend their lease terms, auctioning off these properties was undesirable because this type of rule was not in effect in any other region of the country.

KCCI Secretary General Farooq Amin said that the chamber on Thursday met a number of parties affected by the new law.

"We had a conversation with them, and we believe that it will hurt our economy. We will start seeking meetings with government officials from tomorrow onwards in an effort to have our complaint about the land lease law resolved as soon as possible," he said.