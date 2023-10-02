Endangered Elegance | Only 750 heritage houseboats left, their legacy fading

Srinagar: Often referred to as the “jewel of Kashmir tourism”, the iconic houseboats that grace the serene waters of Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake face a grim fate as decay sets in.

The Houseboat Owners' Association (HBOA), at the forefront of a movement to protect this cultural treasure, has revealed alarming statistics: since 2010, approximately 750 houseboats have fallen into disrepair.

According to the HBOA estimates, only 750 houseboats remain in Kashmir today. Concerned about the lack of government action, President of the HBOA Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon issued a stark warning: "If the administration continues to be indifferent to its protection, you won't find any houseboats left in Kashmir."

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Pakhtoon said that of the remaining 750 houseboats, 150 owners had applied for deregulation of their licenses.