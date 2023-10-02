Endangered Elegance | Only 750 heritage houseboats left, their legacy fading

Srinagar: Often referred to as the “jewel of Kashmir tourism”, the iconic houseboats that grace the serene waters of Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake face a grim fate as decay sets in.
The Houseboat Owners' Association (HBOA), at the forefront of a movement to protect this cultural treasure, has revealed alarming statistics: since 2010, approximately 750 houseboats have fallen into disrepair.
According to the HBOA estimates, only 750 houseboats remain in Kashmir today. Concerned about the lack of government action, President of the HBOA Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon issued a stark warning: "If the administration continues to be indifferent to its protection, you won't find any houseboats left in Kashmir."
Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Pakhtoon said that of the remaining 750 houseboats, 150 owners had applied for deregulation of their licenses.
They are urging the government to provide them with land to build houses as they consider leaving the houseboat trade for good.
The houseboat sector's plight is exacerbated by bureaucratic hurdles. Despite ongoing legal proceedings, the government's seemingly indifferent approach has stifled progress.
“Last year, an order was issued promising houseboat owners subsidised timber for repairs but no concrete step has been taken,” Pakhtoon said.
“The contrast between the promotion of Kashmir's houseboats at tourism events outside the region and their treatment within is stark. While these houseboats serve as a unique selling point for Kashmir tourism, there is a noticeable lack of policy and vision for their preservation. The rapid deterioration of these cultural treasures is a cause for alarm,” he said. “The new generation is reluctant to carry forward this trade, and we may witness the end of an era as houseboat ownership rapidly fades away.”
One affected houseboat owner, Javid Ahmad, expressed the financial hardship brought about by the ban on renovations.
“We have implored the government to safeguard the houseboat sector, but thus far, there has been no positive response,” he said.
Kashmir’s houseboats are static marvels that have graced the lakeshores for generations.
Some of these houseboats were constructed in the early 1900s and continue to host tourists seeking a unique experience of living on the water in elegantly crafted cedar-panelled bedrooms, complete with modern conveniences.
These houseboats, varying in size, offer a range of amenities, with some featuring up to three bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens.
Like hotels, they are categorised based on their level of luxury, from finely furnished luxury houseboats to spartanly furnished 'D category' houseboats.
The houseboat owners' plea for preservation serves as a wake-up call, drawing attention to the urgent need to protect these cultural icons and vital components of Kashmir's tourism heritage.
As they continue to decay, the fate of these houseboats hangs in the balance, awaiting action from the authorities to ensure their survival for generations to come.