Enemies of humanity won't be spared: LG to Sikh delegation

Srinagar: A delegation of United Kashmiri Sikhs Progressive Forum (UKSPF) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The delegation led by its Chairman S. Baldev Singh Raina submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor apprising him regarding the demands and issues pertaining to Sikh community, said a statement.

The Lt Governor while noting the concerns raised by the delegation said that the enemies of humanity who perpetrated these heinous crimes will not be spared.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation that the UT government will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the minority communities in J&K.

Meanwhile, Sohail Shahazad, Member DDC Poonch also met Lt Governor and apprised him about several prominent demands and public issues of his constituency.

The Lt Governor assured the redressal of all genuine demands on merit. He said that the UT government is committed towards equitable development of all regions and ensuring welfare of all sections of the society.