Enforcement Directorate attaches assets in illegal arms licence issuance case

New Delhi: Assets worth Rs 4.69 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case related to issuance of alleged illegal arms licenses in Jammu and Kashmir between 2012 and 2016, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued for attaching bank deposits, plots, flats and residential houses, it said in a statement.

After carrying out raids against an IAS officer, some Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers and government officials, and arms dealers last month, the agency had said it seized "incriminating" documents that allegedly indicate transactions between weapon dealers and bureaucrats in issuance of illegal arms licenses in Jammu and Kashmir between 2012 and 2016.