Enforcement of rule of law realised dream of fear-free J&K: LG

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the enforcement of the rule of law realised the dream of a fear-free Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the attestation-cum-passing out parade of the 16th Basic Recruitment Training Course (BRTC) held at Subsidiary Training School (STC), Sheeri in Baramulla, the LG said, “The rule of law is the foundation for equitable socio-economic development and the empowerment of all sections of society. J&K Police is playing a crucial role in combating terrorism and maintaining the rule of law. Zero tolerance policy against subversive forces and strict enforcement of rule of law has realised the dream of fear-free J&K.”

He lauded the J&K Police for combating terrorism and maintaining the rule of law in J&K.

“Terrorism poses the biggest threat to humanity. J&K Police’s prime goal is to eradicate terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations to ensure peace, stability, and security,” Sinha said.