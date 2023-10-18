Enforcement of rule of law realised dream of fear-free J&K: LG

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the enforcement of the rule of law realised the dream of a fear-free Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the attestation-cum-passing out parade of the 16th Basic Recruitment Training Course (BRTC) held at Subsidiary Training School (STC), Sheeri in Baramulla, the LG said, “The rule of law is the foundation for equitable socio-economic development and the empowerment of all sections of society. J&K Police is playing a crucial role in combating terrorism and maintaining the rule of law. Zero tolerance policy against subversive forces and strict enforcement of rule of law has realised the dream of fear-free J&K.”
He lauded the J&K Police for combating terrorism and maintaining the rule of law in J&K.
“Terrorism poses the biggest threat to humanity. J&K Police’s prime goal is to eradicate terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations to ensure peace, stability, and security,” Sinha said.
He said that 510 recruit constables had completed their rigorous training at the training school congratulated the cadets and encouraged them to discharge their responsibility with the highest degree of professionalism and commitment.
“J&K Police has always displayed undaunted courage.
I bow to the brave hearts of J&K Police who laid their lives in the line of duty. The nation is grateful for their selfless spirit and sacrifices,” the LG said.
He also talked about the prevailing peace and transformation in J&K.
“Industrial investment, holistic development, and prosperity are the byproducts of peace and harmony in the society. Peace shapes the new future, promotes the principle of inclusiveness, and provides the necessary means to fulfill the aspirations of the young generations,” Sinha said. “I am confident that the recruits will carry forward the glorious legacy of the country's most courageous Police force and give a befitting reply to the enemies of peace.”
He said that new security challenges require modern-day policing.
“Strict and Sensitive, Modern and Mobility, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, Techno savvy and Trained – SMART policing envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the need of the hour to effectively deal with conventional and non-conventional threats,” the LG said. “With our collective will and hard work, we should protect our civilisational heritage and build a strong and progressive J&K.”
He also took the ceremonial salute and witnessed the parade and demonstrations by the Police personnel.
Sinha also felicitated the recruit constables who excelled during their training.
On the occasion, an oath was administered to the passing out constables for performing their duties with honesty and utmost sensitivity.