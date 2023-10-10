Ensure adequate, reliable power supply during winter: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday directed the Power Development Department (PDD) to ensure adequate and reliable power supply during the coming winter season.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the performance of the Power Development Department (PDD) and taking stock of the power scenario in J&K, the LG discussed a comprehensive strategy of PDD to meet the peak electricity demand.
He directed for enhancement of sustainability and efficiency to ensure an adequate and reliable power supply during the winter season.
Sinha asked the officials for concrete measures to ensure maximum power supply to smart meter-saturated feeders and bring down the AT&C losses in these areas to single digits.
“Smart meter saturation of Jammu, Srinagar, and district headquarters should be done on priority.
PDD should ensure metered areas receive reliable services and quality electricity,” he said.
During the meeting, the LG informed that around 4 lakh smart meters had been installed across J&K.
The LG directed compliance with curtailment plans and timely replacement of the damaged transformers to avoid inconvenience to the consumers.
“An advance buffer stock of transformers for border and far-flung areas should be kept given the upcoming winter season,” he said. “Power theft should be tackled through effective enforcement on the ground.”
Sinha directed to tap the potential of new and renewable energy and effective implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in J&K.
Principal Secretary, PDD, H Rajesh Prasad briefed the LG on the interventions of the department to reduce the demand and supply gap.
He said that massive capacity addition was accomplished after the previous winter to enable the system to meet additional peak demand.
The LG stressed the need to ensure resource adequacy in terms of the availability of additional power capacity to meet the increasing demand during winter.
During the meeting, the LG was informed that from Financial Year 2020-21 to 2023-24, the peak demand had gone up by over 28 percent, while the peak deficit had decreased from 22 percent to 12 percent.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Chairman JKPCL, R P Singh; and Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari also attended the meeting.