Ensure adequate, reliable power supply during winter: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday directed the Power Development Department (PDD) to ensure adequate and reliable power supply during the coming winter season.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to review the performance of the Power Development Department (PDD) and taking stock of the power scenario in J&K, the LG discussed a comprehensive strategy of PDD to meet the peak electricity demand.

He directed for enhancement of sustainability and efficiency to ensure an adequate and reliable power supply during the winter season.

Sinha asked the officials for concrete measures to ensure maximum power supply to smart meter-saturated feeders and bring down the AT&C losses in these areas to single digits.

“Smart meter saturation of Jammu, Srinagar, and district headquarters should be done on priority.

PDD should ensure metered areas receive reliable services and quality electricity,” he said.