Ensure Covid protocol is rigorously followed: LG to DCs, SPs

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a series of meetings with the members of the Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners, and SPs on Covid containment measures through virtual mode.

Keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in J&K, the Lt Governor is regularly chairing meetings with the concerned officials taking regular assessment of the present Covid scenario in the UT and the measures taken thereof.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SPs, attended the meetings through virtual mode.

“We are taking effective and transformative actions to minimize Covid-19 impacts and enhance pandemic resilience”, observed the Lt Governor.

While enquiring about the present status of positivity rate, testing, and vaccination across the UT, the Lt Governor noted that the number of cases has come down, while vaccination and testing have also registered a substantial increase.

On being informed that the positivity rate in J&K is reduced to 0.5% in the last 24 hours, the Lt Governor maintained that the new development in this regard is a good sign, however, it's only a small battle won in a really long war and we have to be vigilant. Adherence to Covid protocol and vaccination has helped in bringing the numbers down, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the DCs and SPs to ensure measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing and limiting the number of people in social gatherings is rigorously followed.

Taking cognizance in the matter of fake RTPCR Test reports being carried by some tourists, the Lt Governor issued strict directions to penalize such action.

Any tourist carrying fake RTPCR test reports at the entry points, by road or air, will be penalized and authorities must send them back. We need to enforce the rule with a clear plan, besides communicating the same to all the stakeholders, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor congratulated the administrations and the health teams of Budgam and Bandipora Districts for achieving 100 % vaccination of 45 & above age-group with 1st Dose. With these two reaching the milestone, the tally goes up to six districts now for J&K.

He further appreciated the other districts for intensifying the vaccination drive and asked the districts with more than 90 % vaccination to cover the 100% target within 3 days. DCs and health authorities were also directed to ensure the priority age group is fully vaccinated within a week.

“I urge everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from deadly corona virus”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor made suggestions to the members of the Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners, SPs, and other concerned officers for a way forward for more effectively tackling and containing the spread of the infection across the UT.

The Lt Governor advised for sending joint teams in the areas to counter vaccination hesitancy and educate people. Divisional Commissioners, IGPs, DCs, Health functionaries were asked to put extra effort into districts with low vaccination rate.

The Lt Governor also passed necessary directions for making requisite arrangements for checking of the vehicles at various places on Mughal Road and Sinthan Road which are going to open for the movement of the general public on 5th July.

While taking the district-wise feedback on various critical aspects of clinical management, the Lt Governor sought the implementation of the directions passed in the previous meeting, particularly pertaining to the efforts made by the District administrations for bringing down the positivity rate and generating daily Covid report at Block-level.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, briefed the chair about the district-wise analysis of Covid-19 situation, status of Vaccine availability, Block-wise analysis of cases and positivity.

He informed that J&K has registered its highest vaccination number with over 1,14,000 doses administered across the UT in a single day with overall Vaccination rate for 45 & above age group reaching 87% in J&K. Besides, 14 Districts are now under Green Zone as per the five Cardinal Indicators for assessing the COVID 19 Situation including Weekly Cases per million Population, Test Positivity rate, Bed occupancy, Mortality and Vaccination coverage, he added.