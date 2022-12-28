Ensure development benefits reach every section of society; dismantle terrorist-separatist ecosystem: Amit Shah

He also reviewed the various developmental works being implemented in J&K and emphasised timely completion of projects.

Shah directed the officials to strive to achieve 100 percent saturation of the beneficiaries under various schemes and ensure the benefits of development reaches every section of the society.

“A terror eco-system comprising element that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the wellbeing of common man requires to be dismantled,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director IB, and RAW chief also attended the meeting.