Ensure development benefits reach every section of society; dismantle terrorist-separatist ecosystem: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday called for ensuring development benefits reach every section of the society and laid stress on dismantling the terrorist-separatist ecosystem.
An official spokesman in a statement issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued here said that reviewing the security situation and development of Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting in New Delhi, Shah while taking note of the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security gave necessary directions to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.
He also reviewed the various developmental works being implemented in J&K and emphasised timely completion of projects.
Shah directed the officials to strive to achieve 100 percent saturation of the beneficiaries under various schemes and ensure the benefits of development reaches every section of the society.
“A terror eco-system comprising element that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the wellbeing of common man requires to be dismantled,” he said.
Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director IB, and RAW chief also attended the meeting.