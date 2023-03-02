Ensure Govt benefits reach people: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday directed the public sector banks and other financial institutions for dedicated measures to ensure government benefits directly reach the people.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting of public sector banks, administrative departments, and other financial institutions here, the LG urged them to lay a greater emphasis on lending for potential entrepreneurs, farmers, SHGs, and rural development.

He reviewed the action taken on the directions passed in the previous meeting on seamless credit to potential entrepreneurs and saturation of other government schemes aimed to facilitate the dreams of aspiring society.