‘Ensure no illegal constructions come up on agriculture land’ HC directs DC Anantnag

The court was informed that it was for this reason that PDA or its Chief Executive Officer were not in a position to take any action in the matter.

“Since the area is within the jurisdiction of the Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, who has previously taken action in the matter, we direct him to take appropriate action ensuring that no illegal constructions are allowed or take place within his jurisdiction,” the bench said.

The Court asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit a report clearly stating the steps taken by him for stopping all illegal constructions and for the removal of unauthorized constructions already raised.

Meanwhile, in compliance with earlier directions, the authorities informed the court that the gift deeds on over 43 kanals of land in Pahalgam had been cancelled.

The Court had asked the (PDA to bring on record the orders cancelling the manipulated gift deeds.

The compliance report said that a Committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Anantnag was constituted to scrutinize the sanctity of the mutation order (No.1503) of estate Laripora, Pahalgam.

“The report of the committee reveals that land measuring 43 kanals 18 marlas was transferred by oral gift and on that basis the above mutation entry was carried out in gross violation of sub-section 2(c) of Section 5 of the Jammu & Kashmir Alienation of Land Act, 1995, now repealed,” the bench said.

The report also revealed that 34 kanals of land was also shown to have been transferred to the donees by virtue of the mutation. “The land on spot is under physical possession of some third party other than the donees”. The report further revealed that the mutation entry (No. 1503) of estate Laripora, Tehsil Pahalgam was quashed vide order (no.07 of 2021) on 28 June 2021.

“In view of the report, it is evident that the authorities have acted upon the directions of the Court and have cancelled the mutation entries reported to have been manipulated on the basis of the fake oral gifts which allegedly come into existence due to the connivance of Mir Naseem the then Chief Town Planner, Kashmir,” the court said.