Ensure only 8-hour power cuts in non-metered areas: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday called for ensuring the scheduled eight-hour cut in power supply in non-metered areas and taking measures for uninterrupted power supply to all smart-metered habitations where the Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses were as per norms.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing winter preparedness, the chief secretary said, “The scheduled 8-hour cut in non-metered areas should be ensured besides taking measures for uninterrupted power supply to all the smart metered habitations where AT&C losses are as per norms.”

He directed the divisional administration for the replacement of damaged transformers within a period of 8 hours in urban areas and 24 hours in rural areas.

Mehta asked for increasing the vigil through enforcement teams to curb illegal usage of electricity.

He asked for running an IEC campaign on local and social media to make people aware of the benefits of timely deposition of their electricity bills.

The chief secretary said that people should be made aware that borrowing Rs 31,000 crore to pay for purchasing electricity was taking a toll on other people-centric measures.

He said that the people of J&K were intelligent enough to understand and cooperate with the administration in its efforts.