Ensure smooth transition from online to routine classes: Govt to institution heads

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has issued instructions to the school heads to ensure smooth transition of students from home-based lockdown to formal schooling besides providing support to them on school reopening.
The instructions were issued days after the schools for class 9th to 12th students reopened in summer zones of Jammu on February 14 while junior classes are scheduled to resume offline class work from February 21.
Also the schools in Valley and winter zones of Jammu are scheduled to reopen for offline class work after February 28.
An order to this effect issued by principal secretary SED Bishwajit Kumar Singh reads that school readiness modules and bridge courses may be prepared and implemented in classrooms.
“Once school reopens, the grade related syllabus should be undertaken only after the bridge course is completed, So that students can adjust to the changed school environment and not feel the stress or left out especially the students who did not have access to alternate means of education,” the order reads.
The schools heads and teachers have been asked to identify the students across different grades based on their learning levels. “This can be done especially for smaller classes so that teachers can focus on those who need additional interventions,” the order reads.
The government has ordered that detention of the students can be given relaxation this year. “This would go a long way in preventing dropouts until the pandemic related situation stabilizes,” the order said. The government order states that the skills of reading with comprehension and numeracy skills were two of the most important skills a school going child needs to acquire and retain.
“It is therefore important to ensure that every child reads a lot, and reads books beyond the syllabus, that are grade appropriate besides interesting and challenging,” the order reads.
Schools have been asked to permit children to borrow books from school libraries as well.
The school heads have been asked to ensure emotional wellbeing of students and teachers for which the Ministry of Education Government of India has initiated a programme called ‘MANODARPAN' covering wide range of activities to provide psychological support to students, teachers and families for Mental health and emotional wellbeing during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.
Notably the J&K government has already issued guidelines for schools to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 SoPs and other guidelines issued from time to time.
Meanwhile, the education department has entrusted the school heads to make specific markings with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure physical distancing in the school premises.
“Older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions should take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the students,” the order reads.
The schools have been asked to frame a local committee in each school that comprises parents, VEC members, SMC members and other prominent persons from the habitation for monitoring and support of the school. “All students and Teachers should wear masks. Hand washing points with proper soap should be made available for the students and teachers,” the order reads.