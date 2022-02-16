Ensure smooth transition from online to routine classes: Govt to institution heads

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has issued instructions to the school heads to ensure smooth transition of students from home-based lockdown to formal schooling besides providing support to them on school reopening.

The instructions were issued days after the schools for class 9th to 12th students reopened in summer zones of Jammu on February 14 while junior classes are scheduled to resume offline class work from February 21.

Also the schools in Valley and winter zones of Jammu are scheduled to reopen for offline class work after February 28.