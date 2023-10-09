Ensure speedier, quality construction of ongoing projects: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday called for ensuring speedier and quality constructions of the ongoing projects.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that conducting an on-site inspection of the transit accommodation for PM Package employees at Zewan, the LG said, “It should be our mission to ensure speedier and quality construction of the ongoing projects to add more strength to socio-economic advancement.”
He reviewed the ongoing construction work and directed for timely completion and strict monitoring of the progress of under-construction blocks.
Later, Sinha visited the construction site for the office and Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and inspected the progress made on the prestigious project.
ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B), Shailendra Kumar; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri were present on the occasion.